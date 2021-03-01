Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases and hospitalizations continue downward trend; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,319 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1 p.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
1,466 new cases were reported on Monday, March 1, 2021.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 862,170, and 11,254 people have died.
NCDHHS says that 5.5% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.
There have been a total of 10,291,482 coronavirus tests completed.
As of Monday, March 1, there have been 819,839 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,918 positive cases and 74 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,293 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,827 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,227 positive cases and 138 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 18,517 positive cases and 235 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,638 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,451 positive cases and 277 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,292 positive cases and 217 related deaths
- Gaston County – 23,744 positive cases and 376 related deaths
- Iredell County – 16,465 positive cases and 191 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,807 positive cases and 71 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 97,073 positive cases and 864 related deaths
- Rowan County – 14,908 positive cases and 282 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,832 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Union County – 20,743 positive cases and 197 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,001 positive cases and 103 related deaths