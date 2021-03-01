Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases and hospitalizations continue downward trend; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,319 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1 p.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

1,466 new cases were reported on Monday, March 1, 2021.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 862,170, and 11,254 people have died.

NCDHHS says that 5.5% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,291,482 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, March 1, there have been 819,839 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: