Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases and hospitalizations reach an all-time high

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

3,885 more cases are being reported since yesterday. There are now 309,118 related cases statewide. This is just the second time the state has reported more than 3,000 cases.

The rate of infection remains high at 7.9%. NCDHHS has said it wants that number to be below 5.

Hospitalizations are also at an all-time high with 1,425 patients currently under care.

Two additional deaths have been reported since yesterday and, to date, there are 4,756 related fatalities.

Over 181,000 cases were reported nationally on Friday alone, a new record, although new records have become the norm almost on a daily basis. Just eight days ago the U.S. reported its first single day case total over 100,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

Also seeing new records are national daily death totals with nearly 1,100 per day over the last seven days, and current hospitalizations, which have reached nearly 70,000 nationwide, according to national data compiled from state health websites.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 37,984 positive cases and 413 related deaths

Gaston County – 8,760 positive cases and 157 related deaths

Union County – 6,739 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Anson County – 811 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,662 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 5,778 positive cases and 100 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,814 positive cases and 123 related deaths

Iredell County – 4,501 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,728 positive cases and 95 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,880 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Catawba County – 5,548 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,262 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Burke County – 3,184 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,999 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,235 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Avery County – 717 positive cases and 2 deaths

