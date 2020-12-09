Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases, infection rate, and hospitalizations reach all-time highs, again

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus data on Wednesday.
A record 6,495 more cases are being reported since yesterday. there are now 410,527 confirmed cases statewide.
Hospitalizations also remain at a record level with 2,440 patients currently in the hospital.
The infection rate also set a record on Wednesday at 11.7%. NCDHHS says they want to see that number dip below 5.
On Friday North Carolina will implement a 10 p.m. curfew, advising North Carolinians to limit travel between then and 6 a.m. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools announced on Tuesday students in grades K-12 will shift back to full remote learning through at least mid-January.
On Monday CMS released its latest COVID-19 metrics with 102 schools now being affected and infection rate of 10.9%. Nearly 42,000 students have attended in-person instruction so far.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 48,637 positive cases and 476 related deaths
- Gaston County – 11,645 positive cases and 193 related deaths
- Union County – 9,040 positive cases and 79 related deaths
- Anson County – 1,047 positive cases and 18 related deaths
- Stanly County – 3,348 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 8,112 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Rowan County – 6,564 positive cases and 142 related deaths
- Iredell County – 6,652 positive cases and 58 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 4,891 positive cases and 115 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 4,002 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Catawba County – 8,119 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Alexander County – 1,923 positive cases and 19 related deaths
- Burke County – 4,750 positive cases and 68 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 4,115 positive cases and 25 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 3,036 positive cases and 58 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,105 positive cases and 10 deaths
