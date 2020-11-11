CORONAVIRUS IN NC: Daily cases record shattered, state passes 300,000

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

State health officials said 3,119 more cases are being reported on Wednesday, a new record that shatters the previous high of 2,908. This is the first time the state has eclipsed 3,000 daily cases. North Carolina also surpassed the 300,000 mark of total cases statewide, now with 300,561.

Also of note is a 7.9% infection rate with 1,246 patients currently in the hospital; the highest both numbers have been since at least the beginning of October.

“This is not the milestone we want to be hitting, particularly as we head into holidays where people want to come together. I am asking North Carolinians to do what they do best, look out for each other. Wear a mask. Wait six feet apart. Wash your hands often. We’ve had more time to learn about this devastating virus and study after study shows that these three simple actions can help keep our family, friends, and neighbors from getting sick,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced an adjustment to the already adjusted academic calendar for the return of in-person learning for middle schools. CMS middle schools will now return on November 30, 2020.

On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order to keep the state in Phase 3 through at least December 4, and also reduced indoor gatherings from 25 to 10.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said that while schools that have returned to in-person instruction have done well, however, they recorded a number of outbreaks tied to Halloween parties. Harris said the vaccine Pfizer announced on Monday was welcome news, but that many obstacles still exist, including distribution and storage of the vaccine.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 37,162 positive cases and 410 related deaths

Gaston County – 8,495 positive cases and 156 related deaths

Union County – 6,576 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Anson County – 783 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,598 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 5,572 positive cases and 97 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,654 positive cases and 122 related deaths

Iredell County – 4,362 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,640 positive cases and 93 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,816 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Catawba County – 5,343 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,209 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Burke County – 3,088 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,927 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,140 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Avery County – 703 positive cases and 2 deaths

