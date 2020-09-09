Coronavirus in NC: Rare back-to-back days with case numbers below 1,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

State health officials said 897 more cases are being reported since Tuesday by NCDHHS. There are now 179,532 total related cases and 2,958 confirmed deaths statewide. NCDHHS said 716 cases were reported Tuesday. This is the first time daily case numbers have been below 1,000 on back-to-back days since at least August 1. At least 156,652 of those cases have recovered.

Hospitalizations rose by just under 100 people from Tuesday with 916 patients currently in the hospital. The positive test percentage has now increased to 7.1. It was down to 5.4 last week.

Nearly 2.5 million tests have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is being sued by a group of parents for not allowing their kids to back to school for in-person instruction.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 26,479 positive cases and 322 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,388 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Union County – 4,234 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Anson County – 487 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,637 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,467 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,982 positive cases and 79 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,510 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,743 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,261 positive cases and 13 deaths

Catawba County – 2,750 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Alexander County – 457 positive cases and 3 death

Burke County – 1,931 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,487 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,085 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Avery County – 226 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 505 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 231 positive cases and 1 related death

