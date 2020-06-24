Coronavirus in NC: 1,700+ new cases as Cooper set to speak at 3 pm (Fox 46)

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

1,721 new cases and 20 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 56,174 confirmed cases and 1,271 deaths statewide. More than 25,000 of those cases are in patients ages 25-49.

906 patients are currently in the hospital, a slight decrease from yesterday’s report of a record 915.

36,921 patients have recovered. More than 791,000 tests have been administered.

Governor Roy Cooper is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday (3 p.m., Fox 46) on whether the state will remain in phase 2, move to phase 3, or maybe even possibly go to a phase 2.5. He is also expected to address face coverings and if that will or will not become mandatory statewide.

The state’s health director Mandy Cohen on Monday said that while officials want to get the economy reopened and back up and running, they are still concerned about the troubling trend in rising cases.

On Monday Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles called on the governor to mandate face coverings statewide and the city council echoed her sentiments during a meeting Tuesday. Mecklenburg legally has the authority to mandate masks, even if the state does not.

