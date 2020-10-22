Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases surge back above 2K; 50 additional deaths reported Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus data on Thursday.

State health officials said 2,400 more cases and 50 additional deaths have been confirmed since Wednesday. There are now 252,992 confirmed cases and 4,082 deaths statewide.

More than 218,000 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The rate of infection fell to 5.9 percent and 1,205 patients are currently in the hospital.

Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina will remain paused in Phase 3 for three more weeks as health officials continue to monitor North Carolina’s viral trends.

NCDHHS released new guidelines on private gatherings on Wednesday. No gathering should exceed 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. Anyone who develops symptoms within 48 hours of attending a private event should go and get tested.

State health officials said the crowd of at least 15,000 attendees at Wednesday night’s Trump rally in Gastonia should get tested and warned that mass events could become super spreaders.

Meanwhile, Mecklenburg County health officials now say 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19, four hospitalizations and two deaths have been connected to an event at United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections says over two million people have cast votes during early voting and with absentee ballots. Early voting began last week in Charlotte-Mecklenburg with strict social distancing guidelines in place at all 33 locations.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 32,457 positive cases and 380 related deaths

Gaston County – 6,956 positive cases and 108 related deaths

Union County – 5,725 positive cases and 62 related deaths

Anson County – 706 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,377 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,695 positive cases and 87 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,995 positive cases and 113 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,647 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,985 positive cases and 81 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,246 positive cases and 16 deaths

Catawba County – 4,115 positive cases and 59 related deaths

Alexander County – 751 positive cases and 9 death

Burke County – 2,556 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,291 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,606 positive cases and 37 related deaths

Avery County – 588 positive cases and 0 deaths

