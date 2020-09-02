Coronavirus in NC: Cases statewide eclipse 170,000; hospitalizations below 900

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

1,129 more cases are being reported since yesterday. There are now 170,553 related cases statewide.

The number of patients currently in the hospital is 858. About 2.3 million tests have been administered so far.

As of Monday, Aug. 31, there have been 145,884 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

24 additional deaths are being reported since Tuesday.

On Tuesday North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Health Director Mandy Cohen eased restrictions on pandemic guidelines and moved the state into Phase 2.5.

While gyms will be allowed to re-open, bars will remain closed. Phase 2.5 goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Cohen highlighted the decline in ‘COVID-like syndromic cases’ as an ‘encouraging and very positive sign,’ and a big part of the decision in moving to Phase 2.5. The data is defined as the percent of visits to the emergency room for COVID-like illnesses.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 25,703 positive cases and 298 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,149 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Union County – 4,036 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Anson County – 452 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,534 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,255 positive cases and 54 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,853 positive cases and 68 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,390 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,630 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,135 positive cases and 13 deaths

Catawba County – 2,645 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Alexander County – 414 positive cases and 3 death

Burke County – 1,864 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,441 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,051 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Avery County – 146 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 460 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 206 positive cases and 1 related death

