Coronavirus in NC: Cases dip below 900 for just the 2nd time since October

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
The percentage of the total population in the state that is fully vaccinated is at least 20.1 percent.
870 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours raising the state tally to 923,430. On March 13, 892 daily cases were reported and on October 4, 610 were reported.
982 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate rose for the second straight day and now stands at 7%. 12,189 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the 190-country lending agency, said on Tuesday that they expect the world economy to expand 6% in 2021. That would be the fastest expansion for the global economy in IMF records dating back to 1980.
On Tuesday President Biden will announce accelerated vaccine access for all adults, which will now be effective April 19. Governor Cooper will also give a COVID-19 update on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,188 positive cases and 82 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,441 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,008 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,606 positive cases and 146 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 20,068 positive cases and 244 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,997 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,355 positive cases and 294 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,949 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Gaston County – 25,067 positive cases and 402 related deaths
- Iredell County – 17,596 positive cases and 203 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,378 positive cases and 80 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 104,118 positive cases and 915 related deaths
- Rowan County – 15,845 positive cases and 297 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,358 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 22,606 positive cases and 211 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,338 positive cases and 107 related deaths