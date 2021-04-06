Coronavirus in NC: Cases dip below 900 for just the 2nd time since October

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

The percentage of the total population in the state that is fully vaccinated is at least 20.1 percent.

870 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours raising the state tally to 923,430. On March 13, 892 daily cases were reported and on October 4, 610 were reported.

982 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate rose for the second straight day and now stands at 7%. 12,189 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the 190-country lending agency, said on Tuesday that they expect the world economy to expand 6% in 2021. That would be the fastest expansion for the global economy in IMF records dating back to 1980.

On Tuesday President Biden will announce accelerated vaccine access for all adults, which will now be effective April 19. Governor Cooper will also give a COVID-19 update on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: