Coronavirus in NC: Another record-high number of hospitalizations; Cases approach 50,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 49,840 as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, a total of 1,197 people have died. About 871 people are currently hospitalized, which is another record high and an increase from 857 on Thursday.

Within 24 hours, 1,652 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina. State health officials said 49,840 people have tested positive across the state since the pandemic began.

More than 712,313 total tests have been completed with 18,635 completed since Thursday.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 8,166 positive cases and 131 related deaths

Union County – 852 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Anson County – 95 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 195 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 805 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Rowan County – 978 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Iredell County – 523 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Cleveland County – 202 positive cases and 2 related deaths

Gaston County – 671 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Lincoln County – 172 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 519 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 56 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 882 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Caldwell County – 296 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 554 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 8 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 43 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 45 positive cases and 1 related death

