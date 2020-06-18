Coronavirus in NC: Another record-high number of hospitalizations; Cases approach 48,200; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 48,188 as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, a total of 1,175 people have died. About 857 people are currently hospitalized, which is another record high and an increase from 846 on Wednesday.

Within 24 hours, 1,333 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina. State health officials said 48,188 people have tested positive across the state since the pandemic began.

More than 693,600 total tests have been completed with 21,720 completed since Wednesday.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 7,804 positive cases and 130 related deaths

Union County – 802 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Anson County – 91 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 180 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 773 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Rowan County – 957 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Iredell County – 479 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Cleveland County – 189 positive cases and 2 related deaths

Gaston County – 621 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Lincoln County – 164 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 485 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 56 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 872 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Caldwell County – 273 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 551 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 6 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 43 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 44 positive cases and 1 related death

