Staggering number of new cases sets another record

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics Saturday.

A staggering 2,481 more cases along with 23 deaths are being reported since yesterday, setting a new single-day record for daily cases. There are now close to 100,000 confirmed cases and 1,629 related deaths statewide.

the daily high eclipses the previous record, record last last Saturday, of 2,462.

Nearly 1.4 million tests have been administered so far.

45 percent of the cases continue to be in people ages 25-49.

1,154 people are currently in the hospital.

This week state leaders announced plans on re-opening schools in the fall, which will include a hybrid approach of both in-person instruction as well as online, or remote, learning. Mecklenburg County announced that they will start the first two weeks of school in-person and then switch to entirely remote learning.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 17,047 positive cases and 170 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,189 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Union County – 2,145 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Anson County – 253 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 640 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,902 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,672 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,308 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Cleveland County – 649 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Lincoln County – 535 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,435 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Alexander County – 210 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,302 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Caldwell County – 754 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Wilkes County – 653 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Avery County – 41 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 172 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 73 positive cases and 1 related death

