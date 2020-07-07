Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 75,000; Hospitalizations are at an all-time high; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

State health officials said 1,346 more cases and 22 additional deaths are being reported since Monday, July 6. There are now 75,875 confirmed cases and 1,420 related deaths statewide.

A record of 989 patients are currently in the hospital being treated for coronavirus. NCDHHS said 1,071,290 tests have been administered.

This is the 14th straight day the state has reported north of 1,000 cases, which is clearly becoming the new norm.

North Carolina is currently in Phase 2 on easing restrictions, which is set to expire on July 15.

Last Friday, the state saw its highest number of daily cases, more than 2,000. On Saturday, the state surpassed one million administered tests.

Last week Governor Roy Cooper and state health director Mandy Cohen said they have every intention of making sure children are physically in classrooms this fall.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 13,317 positive cases and 154 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,443 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Union County – 1,551 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Anson County – 162 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 481 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,399 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,361 positive cases and 41 related deaths

Iredell County – 945 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Cleveland County – 407 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3334 positive cases and 1 death

Catawba County – 1,018 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Alexander County – 134 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,129 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Caldwell County – 534 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 592 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 18 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 104 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 60 positive cases and 1 related death

