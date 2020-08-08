Coronavirus in NC: Almost 2K more cases since yesterday. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.
1,954 more cases and 26 additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. There are now 134,766 confirmed cases and 2,160 deaths statewide. 1,129 patients are currently in the hospital.
Nearly two million tests have been administered so far.
Earlier this week North Carolina extended its Phase 2 order for another five weeks. It was set to expire Friday. Governor Cooper cited the re-opening of colleges and students returning to campuses as part of the reasoning for extending the Phase 2 social distancing guidelines.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 22,066 positive cases and 226 related deaths
- Gaston County – 3,299 positive cases and 51 related deaths
- Union County – 3,072 positive cases and 42 related deaths
- Anson County – 327 positive cases and 3 related death
- Stanly County – 1,049 positive cases and 26 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 2,603 positive cases and 50 related deaths
- Rowan County – 2,173 positive cases and 48 related deaths
- Iredell County – 1,805 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 1,167 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 840 positive cases and 9 deaths
- Catawba County – 2,074 positive cases and 28 related deaths
- Alexander County – 295 positive cases and 2 death
- Burke County – 1,643 positive cases and 26 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,209 positive cases and 11 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 792 positive cases and 11 related deaths
- Avery County – 93 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 287 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 157 positive cases and 1 related death
