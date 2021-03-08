Coronavirus in NC: All data trending down as officials look to ease pandemic restrictions

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

The infection rate remains below the target goal of 5, currently at 4.6%. Hospitalizations have dropped to 1,126 current patients. The death toll has climbed to 11,535. 1,228 more cases were reported on Monday raising the state tally to 874,906.

NCDHHS said they will no longer release data on Sundays, meaning Monday’s numbers could increase slightly.

The CDC announced some new guidance on Monday. Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

This week Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will discuss increasing in-person learning for public school students grades K-12, to four days a week as opposed to two, and middle school and high school students to two days a week, as opposed to rotating weeks of in-person instruction. A vote could happen Tuesday night.

This week also marks the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.

Governor Roy Cooper and Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen both received their first doses of the vaccine last week.

Cooper accelerated Group 3 vaccine access by making all frontline essential workers eligible beginning last Wednesday as opposed to the initial date of March 12.

NCDHHS said cases at nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been rapidly declining. Case rates are down over 15-fold since the peak of transmission in January 2021, according to their data.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: