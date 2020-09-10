Coronavirus in NC: Additional daily cases back over 1,000; 32 new COVID-19 deaths reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Within 24 hours, NCDHHS reported 1,222 people tested positive for COVID-19, an increase from the 716 reported on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations rose slightly from Wednesday and there are now 928 patients in the hospital.

According to state health officials, there is now a total of 180,754 COVID-19 lab-confirmed cases.

Recovery numbers were reported late Monday afternoon, as they are each week. 156,652 patients have recovered so far. The positive test percentage is 6.3.

32 additional deaths were reported on Thursday, raising the state total to just under 3,000 at 2,990.

LabCorp said on Tuesday they are launching a combined test for COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. RSV is a respiratory virus. The clinical lab has also submitted to the FDA an at-home test kit version, which has not yet been authorized. LabCorp is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

On Monday, NCDHHS said a delay in hospitalization data being reported to them was the reason there was such a low number. Under 800 patients were reported to be in the hospital, the first time the number dipped under 800 in more than two months.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 26,564 positive cases and 326 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,424 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Union County – 4,267 positive cases and 55 related deaths

Anson County – 492 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,645 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,495 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,993 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,516 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,764 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,278 positive cases and 13 deaths

Catawba County – 2,765 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Alexander County – 460 positive cases and 3 death

Burke County – 1,934 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,488 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,090 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Avery County – 227 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 503 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 232 positive cases and 1 related death

