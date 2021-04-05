Coronavirus in NC: At least 20% of North Carolinians fully vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

1,054 new cases were reported Monday raising the state tally to 922,560 related cases. Currently, 907 patients are in the hospital. 12,173 related fatalities have been reported. The infection rate remained steady at 6%.

At least 20% of North Carolinians have been vaccinated so far, according to a statewide report from NCDHHS.

Spring break is underway for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and pandemic-restricted travel has picked up over the last few days with airlines reporting nearly ten times the amount of flights than this time last year.

A record four million-plus vaccines were administered over a 24-hour period this weekend and the U.S. is now averaging over three million vaccinations per day, the CDC said on Saturday.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Alexander County – 4,185 positive cases and 82 related deaths

Anson County – 2,440 positive cases and 55 related deaths

Avery County – 2,009 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Burke County – 9,601 positive cases and 146 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 20,038 positive cases and 242 related deaths

Caldwell County – 8,991 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Catawba County – 18,348 positive cases and 294 related deaths

Cleveland County – 10,944 positive cases and 221 related deaths

Gaston County – 25,052 positive cases and 402 related deaths

Iredell County – 17,588 positive cases and 203 related deaths

Lincoln County – 9,371 positive cases and 80 related deaths

Mecklenburg County – 103,967 positive cases and 910 related deaths

Rowan County – 15,832 positive cases and 297 related deaths

Stanly County – 7,354 positive cases and 112 related deaths

Union County – 22,597 positive cases and 210 related deaths

Wilkes County – 6,338 positive cases and 105 related deaths