Coronavirus in NC: Case total surpasses 176K, hospitalizations remain flat

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

Hospitalizations continue to remain low with 830 patients currently in the hospital. The positive test percentage rose slightly from Saturday and is now 6.1.

1,086 more cases and one additional death are being reported since yesterday. There are now 176,901 confirmed cases and 2,890 related deaths statewide. 145,884 of those cases have recovered.

Over 2.4 million tests have been administered.

Leaders this week cautioned travelers for the Labor Day holiday weekend to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and group gathering restrictions.

On Friday the state allowed fitness centers to re-open while bars have to continue to remain closed.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 26,211 positive cases and 309 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,304 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Union County – 4,147 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Anson County – 480 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,618 positive cases and 53 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,413 positive cases and 55 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,934 positive cases and 77 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,465 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,689 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,214 positive cases and 13 deaths

Catawba County – 2,712 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Alexander County – 439 positive cases and 3 death

Burke County – 1,900 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,477 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,076 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Avery County – 222 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 488 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 225 positive cases and 1 related death

