Coronavirus in NC: Positive tests percentage fall as hospitalizations rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

The percentage of positive tests declined from an August high of 8.6 on Sunday and is now at 7.2. State Health Director Mandy Cohen has said the number needs to be near 5 percent in order for the state to continue to ease restrictions.

Hospitalizations rose slightly and is now at 923 patients currently in the hospital.

NCDHHS said 1,186 more cases and 10 additional deaths are being reported since Sunday. There are now 167,313 related cases and 2,702 deaths statewide. More than 2.2 million tests have been administered so far.

Each Monday NCDHHS releases recovery results, and that data has not come in yet.

The North Carolina state alcohol sales restrictions end on Monday at 11 p.m. Bars and restaurants are currently not allowed to serve alcohol past 11 p.m. due to the pandemic and state officials attempts to slow the spread.

The CDC has released some shocking new statistics. Ninty-four percent of patients who have died from the virus had other “health conditions and contributing causes,” the official report said.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 25,345 positive cases and 289 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,091 positive cases and 63 related deaths

Union County – 3,930 positive cases and 49 related deaths

Anson County – 441 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,490 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,169 positive cases and 54 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,805 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,336 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,604 positive cases and 37 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,105 positive cases and 12 deaths

Catawba County – 2,616 positive cases and 44 related deaths

Alexander County – 401 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,850 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,424 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,026 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Avery County – 138 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 434 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 200 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information from the NCDHHS, please click here.

