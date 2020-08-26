Coronavirus in NC: 36 additional deaths reported in 24 hours, NCDHHS says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
State health officials said 1,244 more cases and 36 additional deaths are being reported since Tuesday. There are now 158,985 confirmed cases and 2,606 deaths statewide. Of those cases, at least 136,630 patients have recovered.
An alarming 71 deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours.
More than 2.1 million tests have been administered. Hospitalizations are slightly over 1,000 with 1,004 patients currently in the hospital.
One new statistic being released and announced on Wednesday by NCDHHS is testing turnaround time. The current average is 1.7 days from when the specimen was collected by a lab and 2.2 days turnaround for COVID-19 testing. It takes approximately half a day for lab results to get to NCDHHS.
RELATED: CDC guidelines now say those exposed to Virus may not need testing
Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that the state will allocate $175 million to assist with rental and utility payments during the ongoing pandemic.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which began the year fully remote last week, say they currently have 27 active COVID-related leaves, which include four teachers.
Phase 2 is set to expire on September 11, 2020.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 24,545 positive cases and 283 related deaths
- Gaston County – 3,910 positive cases and 62 related deaths
- Union County – 3,751 positive cases and 47 related deaths
- Anson County – 421 positive cases and 3 related death
- Stanly County – 1,413 positive cases and 31 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 3,029 positive cases and 51 related deaths
- Rowan County – 2,628 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Iredell County – 2,239 positive cases and 18 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 1,509 positive cases and 30 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 1,049 positive cases and 10 deaths
- Catawba County – 2,483 positive cases and 42 related deaths
- Alexander County – 378 positive cases and 2 death
- Burke County – 1,817 positive cases and 28 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,369 positive cases and 14 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 994 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Avery County – 121 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 388 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 187 positive cases and 1 related death
For more information from the NCDHHS, please click here.
