Coronavirus in NC: 7.4% infection rate and another 2K+ more daily cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

2,425 more cases and five additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 282,802 confirmed cases and 4,507 related deaths statewide. Over 246,000 patients have recovered.

The rate of infection is up significantly, to 7.4%. 7.9% is the highest its been, that was back on October 1.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools returned to partial in-person instruction this week. Public school students in grades Pre-K through 5 are the only ones returning as part of this phase and will rotate two days each week for in-person learning.

Tuesday’s elections were held with socially distant restrictions in place.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 35,390 positive cases and 400 related deaths

Gaston County – 8,034 positive cases and 143 related deaths

Union County – 6,233 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Anson County – 747 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,499 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 5,189 positive cases and 95 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,354 positive cases and 119 related deaths

Iredell County – 4,084 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,427 positive cases and 88 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,610 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Catawba County – 4,880 positive cases and 62 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,024 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Burke County – 2,869 positive cases and 53 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,758 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,937 positive cases and 41 related deaths

Avery County – 668 positive cases and 2 deaths

