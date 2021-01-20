Coronavirus in NC: 61 more deaths reported on Wednesday as hospitalizations keep falling

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

61 additional deaths were recorded raising the total to 8,200 related fatalities. Hospitalizations continued to fall and now currently stand at 3,740 current patients. 6,415 new cases are being reported since Wednesday raising the state tally to just under 691,000 confirmed cases. The infection rate remains level at 11.8%.

Meanwhile, a state lab has identified 13 cases of the new COVID-19 variant. “Our findings show that the mutation has begun to work its way throughout the United States. We are in constant communication with public health leaders to keep them informed and updated,” said Steve Hoover, Vice President of Laboratory Operations at MAKO Medical.

On Wednesday President-elect Joe Biden became President Biden in a socially distant and scaled-down Inauguration at the nation’s Capitol. Biden has pledged to pass a $1 trillion stimulus package after being sworn in to assist Americans with aid during the ongoing pandemic.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky takes over as CDC director under the new administration replacing Dr. Robert Redfield.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: