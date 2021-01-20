Coronavirus in NC: 61 more deaths reported on Wednesday as hospitalizations keep falling

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
61 additional deaths were recorded raising the total to 8,200 related fatalities. Hospitalizations continued to fall and now currently stand at 3,740 current patients. 6,415 new cases are being reported since Wednesday raising the state tally to just under 691,000 confirmed cases. The infection rate remains level at 11.8%.
Meanwhile, a state lab has identified 13 cases of the new COVID-19 variant. “Our findings show that the mutation has begun to work its way throughout the United States. We are in constant communication with public health leaders to keep them informed and updated,” said Steve Hoover, Vice President of Laboratory Operations at MAKO Medical.
On Wednesday President-elect Joe Biden became President Biden in a socially distant and scaled-down Inauguration at the nation’s Capitol. Biden has pledged to pass a $1 trillion stimulus package after being sworn in to assist Americans with aid during the ongoing pandemic.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky takes over as CDC director under the new administration replacing Dr. Robert Redfield.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,310 positive cases and 42 related deaths
- Anson County – 1,847 positive cases and 38 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,617 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Burke County – 7,736 positive cases and 90 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 14,625 positive cases and 175 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 7,352 positive cases and 31 related deaths
- Catawba County – 14,281 positive cases and 207 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 8,706 positive cases and 172 related deaths
- Gaston County – 19,855 positive cases and 289 related deaths
- Iredell County – 12,549 positive cases and 133 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 7,172 positive cases and 43 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 78,778 positive cases and 690 related deaths
- Rowan County – 11,878 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Stanly County – 5,562 positive cases and 92 related deaths
- Union County – 16,646 positive cases and 130 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 4,927 positive cases and 86 related deaths