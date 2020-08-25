Coronavirus in NC: 2nd highest number of daily deaths reported since April

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

State health officials said 1,000 patients are currently in the hospital, this after three days of seeing a slight decrease in hospitalizations.

NCDHHS said 1,345 more cases and 35 additional deaths are being reported since Monday. There are now 157,741 confirmed cases and 2,570 related deaths statewide. The daily death toll is the second-highest total since the beginning of April.

7.4 percent of the daily tests administered since Monday resulted in positive tests. State Health director Mandy Cohen has said the state needs to be at 5 percent in order to ease restrictions.

More than 2.1 million tests have been administered so far.

Cohen will speak on Tuesday at 2 p.m. and provide an update.

The current Phase 2 restrictions are set to be re-evaluated on September 11.

On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County health officials highlighted its latest data. About 1 in 20 cases were hospitalized. An average of 120 cases were reported over the last week, slightly less than the 14-day average of 122. Almost all of the 282 deaths occurred in adults older than 60. With the exception of three deaths, all patients had underlying health conditions.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 24,408 positive cases and 274 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,877 positive cases and 62 related deaths

Union County – 3,732 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Anson County – 415 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,400 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,014 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,616 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,230 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,499 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,041 positive cases and 10 deaths

Catawba County – 2,473 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Alexander County – 374 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,804 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,362 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Wilkes County – 994 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Avery County – 120 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 388 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 185 positive cases and 1 related death

