Coronavirus in NC: 50 more deaths since yesterday as hospitalizations fall

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

Overall hospitalizations continue to dip as there are currently 831 patients in the hospital.

1,561 additional cases and 50 more deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 175,815 related cases and 2,889 related deaths statewide. 145,884 patients have recovered so far.

The percentage of positive tests has dropped significantly, down to 5.7. Last week it was 7.7. State Health Director Mandy Cohen has repeatedly said this specific data is critical to easing restrictions.

More than 2.4 million tests have been administered so far.

Both state and local leaders cautioned North Carolinians this week to practice discipline over the Labor Day weekend.

This week Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state would move into Phase 2.5, easing some restrictions on businesses and public spaces, however, bars still have to remain closed and restaurants still have to have limited capacity seating, frustrating some. Playgrounds, bowling alleys, aquariums, and fitness centers were allowed to re-open under specific social distancing guidelines beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 26,128 positive cases and 309 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,283 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Union County – 4,126 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Anson County – 468 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,612 positive cases and 53 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,391 positive cases and 55 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,911 positive cases and 77 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,450 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,671 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,191 positive cases and 13 deaths

Catawba County – 2,701 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Alexander County – 433 positive cases and 3 death

Burke County – 1,897 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,470 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,073 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Avery County – 220 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 484 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 222 positive cases and 1 related death

