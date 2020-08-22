Coronavirus in NC: 1,700+ cases and 27 more deaths since yesterday

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released the latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

Hospitalizations dipped to under 1,000 for the first time this week with 996 patients currently in the hospital.

1,729 more cases and 27 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 153,641 confirmed cases and 2,521 related deaths statewide. Over two million tests have been administered so far. 127,749 patients have since recovered from the Virus.

The latest numbers come as the city is set to host a very scaled-down version of what was supposed to be the Republican National Convention and President Donald Trump’s official nomination for the GOP in the Queen City. Charlotte will host a partial RNC with over 300 delegates on Monday. Trump will travel through Charlotte on Monday and will speak in the Asheville area.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said this week that participants of the RNC will be screened and if someone tests positive they will be quarantined here in Charlotte and contact tracing will be done.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 23,978 positive cases and 271 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,783 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Union County – 3,648 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Anson County – 397 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,363 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,929 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,496 positive cases and 54 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,159 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,462 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,001 positive cases and 10 deaths

Catawba County – 2,423 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Alexander County – 362 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,783 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,347 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Wilkes County – 962 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Avery County – 118 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 376 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 182 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information from the NCDHHS, please click here.