Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations and infection rates remain at all-time high

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
A record number of hospitalizations and infection rate were reported on Wednesday.
4,199 more cases were reported on Wednesday raising the state tally to 371,594. This was a significant day-over-day increase, as less than 3,000 were reported on Tuesday.
2,039 patients are currently in the hospital, up from yesterday’s record.
The rate of infection also increased to an all-time high of 11.4%.
CDC Director Robert Redfield said he believes this disease is the closest thing we’ve seen since the measles. Redfield urged Americans to wear masks.
On Tuesday Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials discussed the soon-to-be-released vaccine. IT will come from Pfizer and will provide about 85,000 doses, initially. Cooper also did not rule out a curfew to slow the spread. Cooper says healthcare workers and long-term care facilities will be among the first groups to receive the vaccines.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 44,428 positive cases and 456 related deaths
- Gaston County – 10,501 positive cases and 187 related deaths
- Union County – 8,092 positive cases and 76 related deaths
- Anson County – 953 positive cases and 14 related deaths
- Stanly County – 3,046 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 7,211 positive cases and 107 related deaths
- Rowan County – 5,865 positive cases and 131 related deaths
- Iredell County – 5,776 positive cases and 51 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 4,424 positive cases and 110 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 3,572 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Catawba County – 7,160 positive cases and 97 related deaths
- Alexander County – 1,679 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Burke County – 4,097 positive cases and 64 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 3,650 positive cases and 23 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 2,768 positive cases and 51 related deaths
- Avery County – 979 positive cases and 25 deaths
