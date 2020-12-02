Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations and infection rates remain at all-time high

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

A record number of hospitalizations and infection rate were reported on Wednesday.

4,199 more cases were reported on Wednesday raising the state tally to 371,594. This was a significant day-over-day increase, as less than 3,000 were reported on Tuesday.

2,039 patients are currently in the hospital, up from yesterday’s record.

The rate of infection also increased to an all-time high of 11.4%.

CDC Director Robert Redfield said he believes this disease is the closest thing we’ve seen since the measles. Redfield urged Americans to wear masks.

On Tuesday Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials discussed the soon-to-be-released vaccine. IT will come from Pfizer and will provide about 85,000 doses, initially. Cooper also did not rule out a curfew to slow the spread. Cooper says healthcare workers and long-term care facilities will be among the first groups to receive the vaccines.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 44,428 positive cases and 456 related deaths

Gaston County – 10,501 positive cases and 187 related deaths

Union County – 8,092 positive cases and 76 related deaths

Anson County – 953 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,046 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 7,211 positive cases and 107 related deaths

Rowan County – 5,865 positive cases and 131 related deaths

Iredell County – 5,776 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,424 positive cases and 110 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,572 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 7,160 positive cases and 97 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,679 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Burke County – 4,097 positive cases and 64 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,650 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,768 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Avery County – 979 positive cases and 25 deaths

