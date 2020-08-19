Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations remain slightly over 1,000 for 2nd straight day

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

1,153 more cases and 35 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 147,932 confirmed cases and 2,431 related deaths statewide.

127,749 patients have recovered so far.

Hospitalizations remained slightly over 1,000 for the second straight day with 1,001 patients currently in the hospital.

Almost two million tests have been administered statewide so far.

Governor Roy Cooper and state health leaders will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and provide an update on the state’s handling of the pandemic.

Most state school districts began the academic school year this week, albeit virtually. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is doing fully remote learning. Union and Iredell counties are partially back to the classroom.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 23,434 positive cases and 262 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,655 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Union County – 3,475 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Anson County – 384 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,276 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,840 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,412 positive cases and 53 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,050 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,358 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Lincoln County – 952 positive cases and 10 deaths

Catawba County – 2,322 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Alexander County – 351 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,731 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,296 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Wilkes County – 933 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Avery County – 113 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 349 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 177 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information from the NCDHHS, please click here.

