Coronavirus in NC: 39 more deaths, 1,100+ new cases reported on Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

1,168 more cases and 39 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 195,549 confirmed cases and 3,286 related deaths statewide. Over 176,000 of those patients have recovered.

The infection rate remains flat at 5.4%.

905 patients currently remain in the hospital. More than 2.8 million tests have been administered.

Gov. Cooper is set to speak at 2 p.m. with the COVID-19 Task Force members from Raleigh.

NCDHHS has released an App that will notify users when and where they may have been exposed to the Virus. The App is called ‘SlowCOVIDNC.’ It leverages Google’s and Apple’s Exposure Notification System.

Mecklenburg County released its latest statistics on Tuesday as well. More than half of the county’s deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Eight out of 10 Virus patients have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 27,687 positive cases and 341 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,892 positive cases and 77 related deaths

Union County – 4,611 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Anson County – 556 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Stanly County – 1,830 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,811 positive cases and 62 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,213 positive cases and 88 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,686 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,071 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,500 positive cases and 14 deaths

Catawba County – 3,006 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Alexander County – 491 positive cases and 6 death

Burke County – 2,033 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,580 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,172 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Avery County – 326 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 603 positive cases and 1 death

Ashe County – 252 positive cases and 1 related death

