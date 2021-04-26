Coronavirus in NC: 30% of total population is fully vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

30% of the total population in North Carolina is fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations continue to remain over 1,000 with 1,067 current patients.

1,334 more cases have been reported in the last 24 hours raising the state tally to 962,623 cases statewide. The infection rate currently stands at 6.5%.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is releasing its latest COVID-19 data during a virtual briefing on Monday.

The CDC and FSA announced last week they are set to resume the distribution of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine after questions about side effects including blood clots. “We’re confident that the Jansen covid-19 vaccine meets our robust standards for safety effectiveness and quality,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: