Coronavirus in NC: 30% of total population is fully vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
30% of the total population in North Carolina is fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations continue to remain over 1,000 with 1,067 current patients.
1,334 more cases have been reported in the last 24 hours raising the state tally to 962,623 cases statewide. The infection rate currently stands at 6.5%.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is releasing its latest COVID-19 data during a virtual briefing on Monday.
The CDC and FSA announced last week they are set to resume the distribution of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine after questions about side effects including blood clots. “We’re confident that the Jansen covid-19 vaccine meets our robust standards for safety effectiveness and quality,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,319 positive cases and 83 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,509 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,084 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,801 positive cases and 152 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 21,276 positive cases and 251 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,197 positive cases and 104 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,851 positive cases and 298 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 11,254 positive cases and 224 related deaths
- Gaston County – 25,999 positive cases and 416 related deaths
- Iredell County – 18,182 positive cases and 206 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,777 positive cases and 85 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 109,135 positive cases and 934 related deaths
- Rowan County – 16,483 positive cases and 300 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,652 positive cases and 131 related deaths
- Union County – 23,799 positive cases and 212 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,527 positive cases and 109 related deaths