North Carolina reports moderate dip in cases and hospitalizations

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has reported its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

1,452 more cases and eight additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 136,218 cases and 2,168 related deaths statewide.

The state has not recorded more than 2,000 cases in a day since July 30.

1,109 patients remain hospitalized and nearly two million tests have been administered. 44% of the cases are in people ages 25-49 and race stats show 56% of the cases are White.

Hospitalizations have remained relatively flat since peaking at 1,236 on July 28.

Governor Cooper announced last week that because of the rising concerns of slowing the spread and students returning to college later this month and in early September, he would be extending the Phase 2 pandemic restrictions for an additional five weeks.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 22,255 positive cases and 228 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,322 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Union County – 3,096 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Anson County – 328 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,064 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,630 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,197 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,820 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,178 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Lincoln County – 848 positive cases and 9 deaths

Catawba County – 2,120 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Alexander County – 299 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,655 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,215 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Wilkes County – 834 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Avery County – 97 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 292 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 157 positive cases and 1 related death

