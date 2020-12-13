Coronavirus in NC: 2nd highest number of daily cases reported at 6,800+

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.
6,819 more cases were reported on Sunday, raising the state tally to 436,595. Daily cases eclipsed 7,000 on Friday with 7,540 new cases reported, the first report featuring a caseload north of 7,000. There are now 5,823 related deaths.
While Friday also set a record for hospitalizations, the data dipped slightly on Sunday with 2,520 patients currently in the hospital, down from 2,545.
Last week the infection rate surpassed 12%. It is now down to 11.6. NCDHHS wants it below 5.
States are expected to begin receiving a vaccine to distribute on Monday. The initial vaccine distribution shipments began on Sunday from Michigan in a monumental effort to curb the Virus.
On Friday the state’s modified stay-at-home order went into effect. Businesses and entertainment venues are now ordered closed before 10 p.m. on a nightly basis.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will revert to full remote instruction beginning on Monday, a decision made by CMS leaders last week.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 51,290 positive cases and 484 related deaths
- Gaston County – 12,381 positive cases and 194 related deaths
- Union County – 9,645 positive cases and 84 related deaths
- Anson County – 1,108 positive cases and 18 related deaths
- Stanly County – 3,520 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 8,687 positive cases and 113 related deaths
- Rowan County – 7,060 positive cases and 149 related deaths
- Iredell County – 7,269 positive cases and 61 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 5,234 positive cases and 119 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 4,246 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Catawba County – 8,746 positive cases and 105 related deaths
- Alexander County – 2,044 positive cases and 21 related deaths
- Burke County – 5,057 positive cases and 71 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 4,446 positive cases and 25 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 3,192 positive cases and 62 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,163 positive cases and 13 deaths