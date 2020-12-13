Coronavirus in NC: 2nd highest number of daily cases reported at 6,800+

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

6,819 more cases were reported on Sunday, raising the state tally to 436,595. Daily cases eclipsed 7,000 on Friday with 7,540 new cases reported, the first report featuring a caseload north of 7,000. There are now 5,823 related deaths.

While Friday also set a record for hospitalizations, the data dipped slightly on Sunday with 2,520 patients currently in the hospital, down from 2,545.

Last week the infection rate surpassed 12%. It is now down to 11.6. NCDHHS wants it below 5.

States are expected to begin receiving a vaccine to distribute on Monday. The initial vaccine distribution shipments began on Sunday from Michigan in a monumental effort to curb the Virus.

On Friday the state’s modified stay-at-home order went into effect. Businesses and entertainment venues are now ordered closed before 10 p.m. on a nightly basis.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will revert to full remote instruction beginning on Monday, a decision made by CMS leaders last week.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: