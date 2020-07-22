Coronavirus in NC: 2K+ more cases reported. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

2,140 more cases are being reported since yesterday. There are now 105,001 and 1,668 related deaths statewide. Over 78,000 have recovered.

1,137 patients are currently in the hospital, a slight dip from yesterday’s record number.

Nearly 1.5 million tests have been administered so far.

On Tuesday Gov. Cooper and state Health Director Mandy Cohen held a task force briefing reinforced that state residents must follow rules on social distancing in order to slow the spread. On Wednesday at 2 p.m., Mecklenburg County officials are slated to make a public announcement on the coronavirus. Lots of discussion has centered around the banning of alcohol sales past 10 p.m. in restaurants, but no official mandate so far. Multiple troubling videos have recently surfaced showing huge crowds of people at restaurants and standing in line, in both the South End area, and at the Music Factory.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 18,075 positive cases and 179 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,432 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Union County – 2,287 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Anson County – 267 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 708 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,028 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,778 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,399 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Cleveland County – 735 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Lincoln County – 589 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,548 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Alexander County – 225 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,360 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Caldwell County – 835 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Wilkes County – 672 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Avery County – 53 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 189 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 775positive cases and 1 related death

