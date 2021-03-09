Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases fall below 1K for first time since September

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

The daily case report fell under 1,000 for the first time in months with 997 cases being reported on Tuesday. 887 cases were reported on September 29.

1,147 current patients remain in the hospital. 17 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday raising the state total to 11,552 related fatalities. The infection rate went up slightly to 5.2%.

A stimulus bill vote on Capitol Hill by the U.S. House of Representatives could take place as early as Tuesday and is expected to pass this week and be signed by President Biden.

As Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools weighs opening up schools for more in-person learning, district leaders released the last COVID dat on Monday. The new metrics showed a mixed bag, including the category of individuals currently in quarantining moving from yellow to the red category, meaning there is substantial concern for community spread.

On Monday, the CDC issued new guidance for those who have been fully vaccinated. Fully-vaccinated Americans are now allowed to gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: