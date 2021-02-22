Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations sharply drop by nearly 100 patients in last 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Hospitalizations fell sharply on Monday, down by nearly 100 patients since Sunday and now stand at 1,567 current patients.

2,133 more cases have been reported over the last 24 hours raising the state tally to 844,770. 8 more deaths were reported on Monday. There are now 10,934 related fatalities. The infection rate rose slightly to 6.1%.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools saw some of its middle and high school students return to in-person learning on Monday. A new group of students will return next week, as the district is working in batches.

CMS is releasing its latest COVID-19 data and metrics on Monday. President Biden and Vice President Harris will hold a moment of silence and a candlelight vigil for those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus. The White House COVID-19 Task Force is giving an update on the latest developments Monday afternoon.

The U.S. will surpass the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: