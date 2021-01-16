Coronavirus in NC: 83 more deaths reported on Saturday; infection rate and hospitalizations drop

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

83 more related deaths were reported on Saturday raising the state tally over the 8,000 mark at 8,016 on record. Hospitalizations remained level with 3,895 patients currently in the hospital. The state has not crossed the 4,000 mark yet.

The infection rate continues to remain slightly down currently standing at 11.8%. 7,986 more cases were reported since yesterday bringing the total to nearly 668,000.

Increasing concerns over the handling of vaccine delivery and distributions are at the center of the ongoing pandemic. Both Novant and Atrium have expressed frustration and NCDHHS, who is the middle man between the federal distribution and distribution to the hospitals, sent Fox 46 this statement.

“NCDHHS and vaccine providers are working together to make sure the vaccine we already have in the state gets into arms as quickly, efficiently and equitably as possible, while staying prepared to receive and distribute new vaccine allocations as they come in. The federal government allocates vaccines to states based on population. Currently, they give us less than a week’s notice of the exact amount we can expect to receive for each upcoming allocation. We then tell the federal government where to ship vaccine based on population, capacity and providers’ on-hand inventory.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: