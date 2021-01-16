Coronavirus in NC: 83 more deaths reported on Saturday; infection rate and hospitalizations drop

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.
83 more related deaths were reported on Saturday raising the state tally over the 8,000 mark at 8,016 on record. Hospitalizations remained level with 3,895 patients currently in the hospital. The state has not crossed the 4,000 mark yet.
The infection rate continues to remain slightly down currently standing at 11.8%. 7,986 more cases were reported since yesterday bringing the total to nearly 668,000.
Increasing concerns over the handling of vaccine delivery and distributions are at the center of the ongoing pandemic. Both Novant and Atrium have expressed frustration and NCDHHS, who is the middle man between the federal distribution and distribution to the hospitals, sent Fox 46 this statement.
“NCDHHS and vaccine providers are working together to make sure the vaccine we already have in the state gets into arms as quickly, efficiently and equitably as possible, while staying prepared to receive and distribute new vaccine allocations as they come in. The federal government allocates vaccines to states based on population. Currently, they give us less than a week’s notice of the exact amount we can expect to receive for each upcoming allocation. We then tell the federal government where to ship vaccine based on population, capacity and providers’ on-hand inventory.”
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,235 positive cases and 42 related deaths
- Anson County – 1,759 positive cases and 38 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,587 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Burke County – 7,534 positive cases and 89 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 14,089 positive cases and 171 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 7,182 positive cases and 31 related deaths
- Catawba County – 13,719 positive cases and 205 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 8,386 positive cases and 170 related deaths
- Gaston County – 19,264 positive cases and 276 related deaths
- Iredell County – 11,946 positive cases and 131 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 6,873 positive cases and 42 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 76,167 positive cases and 671 related deaths
- Rowan County – 11,487 positive cases and 214 related deaths
- Stanly County – 5,373 positive cases and 92 related deaths
- Union County – 16,036 positive cases and 125 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 4,787 positive cases and 83 related deaths