Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations increase to second-highest level; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are back up with 3,940 current patients seeking treatment.

6,851 more cases are being reported since Monday. There are now just under 636,000 confirmed cases statewide. The infection rate was last reported at 14.7% on Sunday. 7,638 related deaths are on record to date.

Governor Roy Cooper and NCDHHS leaders will give a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss the return, or delay, of in-person instruction. Schools are currently fully remote until January 19.

Also on Tuesday leaders of Operation Warp Speed, including Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar, said they want to expedite vaccine delivery to include Americans ages 65 and older.

On Monday doctors with both Novant and Atrium healthcare systems joined Mecklenburg County health director Gibbie Harris to give a COVID-19 update. All were in agreement over concern regarding the rising number of current patients in the hospital and potential staffing and capacity issues in the near future.

Also on Monday CMS released its latest COVID data. The district remains in the red for case rate per ratio of people in the district and is in the yellow for adequate nursing coverage in schools.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Alexander County – 3,094 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Anson County – 1,664 positive cases and 36 related deaths

Avery County – 1,559 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Burke County – 7,105 positive cases and 86 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 13,444 positive cases and 164 related deaths

Caldwell County – 6,910 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Catawba County – 13,056 positive cases and 197 related deaths

Cleveland County – 8,047 positive cases and 157 related deaths

Gaston County – 18,415 positive cases and 266 related deaths

Iredell County – 11,273 positive cases and 118 related deaths

Lincoln County – 6,510 positive cases and 40 related deaths

Mecklenburg County – 72,968 positive cases and 635 related deaths

Rowan County – 10,859 positive cases and 192 related deaths

Stanly County – 5,114 positive cases and 92 related deaths

Union County – 15,191 positive cases and 119 related deaths

Wilkes County – 4,568 positive cases and 80 related deaths

