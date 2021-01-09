Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases soar to nearly 12K Saturday; here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

A record 11,581 cases are being reported since yesterday, nearly double what was reported on this date last month. There are now more than 614,000 cases confirmed. 3,871 patients are currently in the hospital. the infection rate remains steady at 14.8%.

The IRS is cautioning Americans to not mistake their stimulus check for junk mail. Officials with the IRs say they sent more checks this time around to expedite payment delivery.

There are now more than 7,400 related fatalities. This week the U.S. reported its highest daily death toll, over 4,000.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper vowed to make the pandemic a priority during his second term as he took the oath of office Saturday morning.

“The state had just lost nearly 14,000 people in the Spanish flu pandemic. And in just a few years, North Carolina roared back. New manufacturing jobs paid reliable wages for the first time to thousands of North Carolinians. With more money in their pockets, people were able to afford to buy cars. And that created the challenge of needing roads for those cars to drive on. So, North Carolina responded and became known as the Good Roads state. Those roads got people to work, but they also enabled them to vacation and enjoy the natural beauty of our state. But now a century later, that cycle of challenge-and-response confronts North Carolina again. We are living it. We can see it. And we can solve it. As your governor, I commit to focus on our most important challenges.

The challenge of emerging from this pandemic smarter and stronger than ever. The challenge of educating our people and ensuring that every North Carolinian gets health care. The challenge of overcoming disinformation and lies and recommitting to the truth. We can respect our disagreements, but we must cherish our democracy.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Alexander County – 2,926 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Anson County – 1,620 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Avery County – 1,510 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Burke County – 6,864 positive cases and 86 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 12,843 positive cases and 163 related deaths

Caldwell County – 6,681 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Catawba County – 12,524 positive cases and 187 related deaths

Cleveland County – 7,744 positive cases and 156 related deaths

Gaston County – 17,705 positive cases and 260 related deaths

Iredell County – 10,792 positive cases and 104 related deaths

Lincoln County – 6,228 positive cases and 39 related deaths

Mecklenburg County – 70,128 positive cases and 615 related deaths

Rowan County – 10,486 positive cases and 189 related deaths

Stanly County – 4,937 positive cases and 92 related deaths

Union County – 14,564 positive cases and 116 related deaths

Wilkes County – 4,453 positive cases and 79 related deaths

