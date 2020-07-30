Coronavirus in NC: 2,300+ new cases reported in 24 hours; Number of total cases passes 120,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,239 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reports that 4,866 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,783 are in use. 5,660 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,724,924 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8% of those tests have been positive. Robeson County, N.C., and Montgomery County, N.C., have a high percentage of positive tests, with both recording at least 17%.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 120,194 and 1,903 people have died.

As of Monday, July 27, there have been 92,302 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 20,261 positive cases and 195related deaths

Gaston County – 2,863 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Union County – 2,671 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Anson County – 298 positive cases and 2 related death

Stanly County – 848 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,316 positive cases and 41 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,940 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,605 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Cleveland County – 936 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Lincoln County – 710 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,829 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Alexander County – 259 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,514 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,066 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Wilkes County – 721 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Avery County – 75 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 241 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 107 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.