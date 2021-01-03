Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue to rise as virus shows no sign of slowing up

CHARLOTTE, NC(FOX46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

Hospitalizations remain at an all-time high with 3,576 patients currently in the hospital. The positive test percentage dropped slightly to 13.6.

6,487 more cases are being reported since yesterday. There are now 564,924 statewide. 6,910 deaths have been recorded.

A Charlotte church is under scrutiny and has prompted fears of holding yet another super-spreader event this weekend. The United House of Prayer held an event with hundreds of its members on Saturday night. The church will hold another event on Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. Protesters could be seen outside of the church on saturday.

The U.S. Congress began its 2021 session on Sunday, swearing in its newest members while the coronavirus and President Trump cast a dark shadow over its upcoming workload.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 65,134 positive cases and 568 related deaths

Gaston County – 16,321 positive cases and 245 related deaths

Union County – 13,215 positive cases and 101 related deaths

Anson County – 1,482 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Stanly County – 4,529 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 11,763 positive cases and 151 related deaths

Rowan County – 9,615 positive cases and 172 related deaths

Iredell County – 9,838 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Cleveland County – 7,019 positive cases and 144 related deaths

Lincoln County – 5,649 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Catawba County – 11,658 positive cases and 160 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,806 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Burke County – 6,452 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Caldwell County – 6,213 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Wilkes County – 4,085 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Avery County – 1,378 positive cases and 15 related deaths

