Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue to rise as virus shows no sign of slowing up

CHARLOTTE, NC(FOX46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.
Hospitalizations remain at an all-time high with 3,576 patients currently in the hospital. The positive test percentage dropped slightly to 13.6.
6,487 more cases are being reported since yesterday. There are now 564,924 statewide. 6,910 deaths have been recorded.
A Charlotte church is under scrutiny and has prompted fears of holding yet another super-spreader event this weekend. The United House of Prayer held an event with hundreds of its members on Saturday night. The church will hold another event on Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. Protesters could be seen outside of the church on saturday.
The U.S. Congress began its 2021 session on Sunday, swearing in its newest members while the coronavirus and President Trump cast a dark shadow over its upcoming workload.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 65,134 positive cases and 568 related deaths
- Gaston County – 16,321 positive cases and 245 related deaths
- Union County – 13,215 positive cases and 101 related deaths
- Anson County – 1,482 positive cases and 27 related deaths
- Stanly County – 4,529 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 11,763 positive cases and 151 related deaths
- Rowan County – 9,615 positive cases and 172 related deaths
- Iredell County – 9,838 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 7,019 positive cases and 144 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 5,649 positive cases and 26 related deaths
- Catawba County – 11,658 positive cases and 160 related deaths
- Alexander County – 2,806 positive cases and 30 related deaths
- Burke County – 6,452 positive cases and 75 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 6,213 positive cases and 31 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 4,085 positive cases and 73 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,378 positive cases and 15 related deaths
