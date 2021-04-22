Coronavirus in NC: 2,236 new cases reported Thursday as state sets sights on June 1 restriction rollback

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

28.9 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated so far.

2,236 more cases are being reported since yesterday, raising the state total to 954,765. Hospitalizations currently stand at 1,149 patients.

The infection rate is 4.9% and 25 additional deaths were reported meaning there are 12,505 related fatalities.

As of Monday, April 19, 911,719 patients are presumed to be recovered.

With increasing vaccinations and ongoing work to slow the spread, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday he anticipates North Carolina will be able to lift all mandatory social distancing, capacity, and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.

“I plan to issue an Executive Order next week outlining safety restrictions for the month of May,” Gov. Cooper said. “Being able to make progress is good for North Carolina. Here’s how we can keep doing it. We will continue to distribute vaccines in a way that is fast and fair, and we won’t let up.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: