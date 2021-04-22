Coronavirus in NC: 2,236 new cases reported Thursday as state sets sights on June 1 restriction rollback

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
28.9 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated so far.
2,236 more cases are being reported since yesterday, raising the state total to 954,765. Hospitalizations currently stand at 1,149 patients.
The infection rate is 4.9% and 25 additional deaths were reported meaning there are 12,505 related fatalities.
As of Monday, April 19, 911,719 patients are presumed to be recovered.
With increasing vaccinations and ongoing work to slow the spread, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday he anticipates North Carolina will be able to lift all mandatory social distancing, capacity, and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.
“I plan to issue an Executive Order next week outlining safety restrictions for the month of May,” Gov. Cooper said. “Being able to make progress is good for North Carolina. Here’s how we can keep doing it. We will continue to distribute vaccines in a way that is fast and fair, and we won’t let up.”
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,303 positive cases and 83 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,496 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,076 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,771 positive cases and 152 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 21,068 positive cases and 250 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,153 positive cases and 103 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,734 positive cases and 297 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 11,199 positive cases and 223 related deaths
- Gaston County – 25,859 positive cases and 415 related deaths
- Iredell County – 18,141 positive cases and 206 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,703 positive cases and 85 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 108,211 positive cases and 933 related deaths
- Rowan County – 16,344 positive cases and 300 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,607 positive cases and 131 related deaths
- Union County – 23,600 positive cases and 210 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,502 positive cases and 109 related deaths