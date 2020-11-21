Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations remain at an all-time high

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

A record 1,590 patients are currently in the hospitals as faculty and resources continue to be stretched thin.

The daily case report continues to be heading in the wrong direction with 3,415 more cases reported on Saturday. There have now been 332,261 cases statewide.

The infection rate is ay 8.5%, far from where NCDHHS wants it to be, at under 5. One additional death was reported since yesterday raising the state tally to 5,005.

On Saturday the coronavirus struck local college football as Clemson’s contest in Tallahassee at Florida State was postponed with both teams citing concerns over COVID-19.

North Carolina set a record on Thursday with an all-time high daily case report going over 4,000 for the first time.

The CDC cautioned holiday goers this week to be safe, don’t travel, and follow social distancing guidelines and restrictions, including not having more than 10 people at an indoor gathering.

Governor Roy cooper and state leaders announced a COVID-19 county alert system this week, intended to let people know where hot spots have and are developing. Mecklenburg County was neutral while Gaston County received the highest warning.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 40,220 positive cases and 429 related deaths

Gaston County – 9,418 positive cases and 174 related deaths

Union County – 7,181 positive cases and 72 related deaths

Anson County – 852 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,776 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 6,267 positive cases and 103 related deaths

Rowan County – 5,162 positive cases and 126 related deaths

Iredell County – 4,951 positive cases and 44 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,952 positive cases and 103 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,118 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 6,149 positive cases and 80 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,430 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Burke County – 3,492 positive cases and 62 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,242 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,461 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Avery County – 847 positive cases and 3 deaths

