Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases jump again, infection rate nears record high

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,230 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The three highest numbers of new cases were recorded on Friday, Oct. 30, Thursday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 6 with a record of 2,908 set on Friday.

NCDHHS said 2,582 new cases were reported on Tuesday, Nov. 10.



The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 297,442, and 4,660 people have died. 283,895 are molecular positive cases, and 13,547 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 4,416,365 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 7.5% of those tests have been positive.

NCDHHS says 5,412 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,416 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Nov. 9, there have been 261,719 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Pfizer announced Monday that a vaccine being tested on a select group of people was 90% effective. This came on the same day the U.S. surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases. Daily case reports have consistently remained above 100,000 for the last week implying a second wave has come.

NC Governor Roy Cooper is expected to provide a coronavirus update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Phase 3 is set to expire on Friday, Nov. 13.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 36,844 positive cases and 409 related deaths

Gaston County – 8,426 positive cases and 152 related deaths

Union County – 6,513 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Anson County – 775 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,576 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 5,504 positive cases and 95 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,593 positive cases and 122 related deaths

Iredell County – 4,304 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,612 positive cases and 92 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,783 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Catawba County – 5,284 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,195 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Burke County – 3,026 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,910 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,104 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Avery County – 701 positive cases and 2 deaths

