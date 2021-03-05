Coronavirus in NC: 2,083 new daily cases reported Friday, hospitalizations fall to 1,226 patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

2,093 new cases and 1,226 hospitalizations were reported on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The total number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 870,149, and 11,446 people have died.

NCDHHS says that 4.3% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,448,441 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, March 1, there have been 819,839 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

NCDHHS told education leaders Thursday it would offer charter schools and local school districts rapid COVID-19 tests for free to help control outbreaks.

The more robust testing would be available to students, families and school staff who are symptomatic or get exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. Schools could also ask for weekly screening of teachers and staff. They could even request testing for both scenarios. The agency described the plan for the state education board.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: