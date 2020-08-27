Coronavirus in NC: 2,000+ positive cases reported in 24 hours; Hospitalizations stay below 1,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 958 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Within 24 hours, 2,091 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, an increase from 1,244 reported on Wednesday.
The state reported that 5,520 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 15,032 are in use. 4,924 are either unreported or unstaffed.
There have been 2,152,725 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8.2% of those tests have been positive.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 161,076, and 2,630 people have died.
As of Monday, Aug. 24, there have been 136,630 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
Close to 40 percent of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in North Carolina were reported in July.
From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 24,744 positive cases and 284 related deaths
- Gaston County – 3,946 positive cases and 63 related deaths
- Union County – 3,806 positive cases and 48 related deaths
- Anson County – 429 positive cases and 3 related death
- Stanly County – 1,427 positive cases and 31 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 3,069 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Rowan County – 2,708 positive cases and 60 related deaths
- Iredell County – 2,271 positive cases and 19 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 1,537 positive cases and 32 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 1,066 positive cases and 10 deaths
- Catawba County – 2,512 positive cases and 43 related deaths
- Alexander County – 383 positive cases and 2 death
- Burke County – 1,816 positive cases and 28 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,393 positive cases and 14 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,002 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Avery County – 127 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 404 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 190 positive cases and 1 related death
For more information from the NCDHHS, please click here.
