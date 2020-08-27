Coronavirus in NC: 2,000+ positive cases reported in 24 hours; Hospitalizations stay below 1,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 958 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 2,091 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, an increase from 1,244 reported on Wednesday.

The state reported that 5,520 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 15,032 are in use. 4,924 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 2,152,725 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8.2% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 161,076, and 2,630 people have died.

As of Monday, Aug. 24, there have been 136,630 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 40 percent of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in North Carolina were reported in July.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 24,744 positive cases and 284 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,946 positive cases and 63 related deaths

Union County – 3,806 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Anson County – 429 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,427 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,069 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,708 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,271 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,537 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,066 positive cases and 10 deaths

Catawba County – 2,512 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Alexander County – 383 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,816 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,393 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,002 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Avery County – 127 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 404 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 190 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information from the NCDHHS, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: