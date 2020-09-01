Coronavirus in NC: 2,000+ new cases reported on Tuesday, almost double yesterday’s total

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

2,111 more cases are being reported since yesterday. There are now 169,424 related cases statewide.

The number of patients currently in the hospital is 946. About 2.3 million tests have been administered so far.

The number of patients who have now recovered is 145,884.

RELATED: Cooper to announce “next phase” in virus restrictions for NC

Governor Roy Cooper and state health leaders are poised to make an announcement on Tuesday t 3 p.m. regarding Phase 2 and a possible easing of social distancing restrictions. Under the current Phase 2 plan there are still restrictions on fitness centers, which have to remain closed, bars and restaurants, and houses of worship, as well as large group gatherings.

Phase 2 was set to expire on September 11.

On Monday the state extended its 11 p.m. alcohol sales curfew for bars and restaurants through October 2.

Mecklenburg County also released some new data on Tuesday. Approximately 1 in 4 cases are Hispanic, and all deaths with the exception of three occurred in individuals with underlying health issues.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 25,558 positive cases and 291 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,126 positive cases and 63 related deaths

Union County – 3,991 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Anson County – 445 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,528 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,221 positive cases and 54 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,841 positive cases and 65 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,376 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,624 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,128 positive cases and 13 deaths

Catawba County – 2,638 positive cases and 45 related deaths

Alexander County – 409 positive cases and 3 death

Burke County – 1,855 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,436 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,044 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Avery County – 144 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 442 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 206 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information from the NCDHHS, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android