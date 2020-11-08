Coronavirus in NC: State continues to trend in the wrong direction

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

As the country heads in the wrong direction, statistically, with the pandemic, so does the state.

2,094 more cases and zero additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 293,339 confirmed cases and 4,607 related deaths statewide. Daily cases have steadily remained above 2,000 since October 1 and on Friday North Carolina reported a new record, 2,908.

Over 246,000 of those infected have recovered. The rate of infection has dropped slightly to 6.2%, still above where NCDHHS says they want it to be at 5.

On Friday, the U.S. set a new record for daily cases topping 126,000. The Pandemic has become a lightning rod for the 2020 election across the country. President-elect Joe Biden said during his Saturday victory speech that a new task force will be announced on Monday, and that new policy will go into effect immediately when he is sworn in at the end of January.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 36,311 positive cases and 405 related deaths

Gaston County – 8,321 positive cases and 145 related deaths

Union County – 6,388 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Anson County – 768 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,554 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 5,392 positive cases and 95 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,519 positive cases and 121 related deaths

Iredell County – 4,245 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,562 positive cases and 91 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,725 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Catawba County – 5,162 positive cases and 64 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,150 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Burke County – 2,972 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,881 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,070 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Avery County – 692 positive cases and 2 deaths

LATEST HEADLINES