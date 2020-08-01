Daily Covid-19 statistics in NC

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris was in attendance Saturday morning for a testing site that will stay open the whole weekend and offer testing, free, regardless of what insurance you may or may not have. More information can be found here.

To add to the already challenging climate, Governor Cooper issued a State of Emergency with an impending Hurricane Isaias on the way to the Carolinas, and expected to hit the coast Monday. “We are coordinating closely with our counties, especially those along the coast. We’re making swift water rescue teams ready, we have PPE needed to operate,” Cooper said Friday.

On Thursday CMS announced they would pivot from partial in-person learning to complete virtual learning this fall.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Raleigh on Wednesday along with Education Secretary Betsy Davos to visit a private school in Raleigh to emphasize the importance of re-opening schools for in-person instruction.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 20,502 positive cases and 199 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,939 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Union County – 2,720 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Anson County – 301 positive cases and 2 related death

Stanly County – 866 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,342 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,957 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,661 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Cleveland County – 964 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Lincoln County – 721 positive cases and 3 deaths

Catawba County – 1,859 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Alexander County – 262 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,537 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,085 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Wilkes County – 723 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Avery County – 79 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 247 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 114 positive cases and 1 related death

