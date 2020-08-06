Coronavirus in NC: 1,900+ new positive cases reported in 24 hours; Number of cases passes 130,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,147 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 1,979 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase from 1,127 reported on Wednesday, NCDHHS said.

The state reported that 5,451 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,317 are in use. 5,541 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,904,750 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 9% of those tests have been positive across the state.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 131,267, and 2,092 people have died.

As of Monday, Aug. 3, there have been 105,093 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 50 percent of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in North Carolina were reported in July.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, North Carolina saw a rise of 57,478 cases.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina would stay in Phase 2 for five more weeks. Cooper said the state is using the “dimmer switch” method to gradually open. He said he refuses to open now out of fear that cases will dramatically spike.

“North Carolina will remain paused in ‘safer-at-home phase two’ for five weeks,” Gov. Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper and top health officials said even though positive cases and hospitalizations are at a stable level they could easily rise.

“With the hustle and bustle of opening schools, people will move around more and so will the virus. Other states that lifted the restrictions quickly have had to go backward,” Gov. Cooper said.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 21,704 positive cases and 219 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,222 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Union County – 2,975 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Anson County – 318 positive cases and 2 related death

Stanly County – 1,000 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,520 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,123 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,766 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,128 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Lincoln County – 802 positive cases and 3 deaths

Catawba County – 2,018 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Alexander County – 284 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,611 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,179 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Wilkes County – 762 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Avery County – 90 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 273 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 142 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.

