Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases drop below 2K. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

1,336 more cases and three additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. This ends six straight days of cases surpassing 2,000. There are now 278,028 confirmed cases and 4,390 related deaths statewide.

Hospitalizations have consistently remained above 1,000 over the last 30 days with 1,146 patients currently under care. The rate of infection is currently 6%.

On Monday Charlotte Mecklenburg returned to in-person instruction under socially distant guidelines and restrictions. Students in grades Pre-K through 5 are the only ones allowed to return during this transition.

With Tuesday’s election, many will visit polling stations in the area wearing masks and having to stand six feet apart. Polls close at 7:30.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 34,871 positive cases and 396 related deaths

Gaston County – 7,910 positive cases and 135 related deaths

Union County – 6,100 positive cases and 65 related deaths

Anson County – 739 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,482 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 5,098 positive cases and 93 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,296 positive cases and 119 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,990 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,365 positive cases and 86 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,568 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Catawba County – 4,739 positive cases and 62 related deaths

Alexander County – 980 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Burke County – 2,810 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,703 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,887 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Avery County – 648 positive cases and 1 death

