Coronavirus in NC: 1,700+ new positive cases reported in 24 hours; total surpasses 140,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,070 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 1,763 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase from 1,166 reported on Wednesday, August 12.

The state reported that 5,131 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,534 are in use. 5,644 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,850,689 coronavirus tests completed.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 140,824, and 2,287 people have died.

As of Monday, Aug. 10, there have been 116,969 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, North Carolina saw a rise of 57,478 cases.

Mecklenburg County officials said on Wednesday they are cautiously optimistic about the direction the county is headed in. “The decline has happened slowly over the last couple of weeks,” County Health Director Gibbie Harris said during a news conference. “The last seven days we’ve seen a decrease in hospitalizations and the numbers are moving in the direction we want them to move.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools start classes virtually on Monday, Aug. 17.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 22,803 positive cases and 246 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,438 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Union County – 3,222 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Anson County – 358 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,171 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,714 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,291 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,912 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,255 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Lincoln County – 893 positive cases and 10 deaths

Catawba County – 2,203 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Alexander County – 323 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,679 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,246 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Wilkes County – 871 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Avery County – 95 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 309 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 167 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information from the NCDHHS, please click here.

